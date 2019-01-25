Construction Underway At Tinker Air Force Base For New 'KC-46A Pegasus' Tanker
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - The United States Air Force received its first KC-46A Pegasus tanker. A ceremony was held Friday afternoon at McConnell Air Force Base.
The plane will eventually replace the aging KC-135 refueling tanker.
The KC-46A will be housed at McConnell, however, maintenance will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base. Construction on three of 14 hangars is currently underway at Tinker.
The $736 million project will bring approximately 1,300 jobs to Oklahoma. A majority of positions will be filled by civilians.
A lot will go on inside the new hangars.
"Performance of missions such as fuel type missions, paint missions and just general aircraft that will go on in sustainment of the aircraft,” said Colonel Kenyon Bell, Installation Commander at Tinker Air Force Base.
“These hangers will be set up to help us sustain that air to air refueling mission for our air fighters,” said Bell.
The first hangars will be opened sometime in 2019.
The KC-46A is expected to land in Oklahoma sometime in 2019 or 2020.
