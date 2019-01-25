News
Ponca City Police Searching For Missing Man
Friday, January 25th 2019, 6:20 PM CST

PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - Ponca City Police need the public’s help in tracking down a man last seen three days before Christmas.
Investigators say they just got the missing person call about 31-year-old Joshua Battiest this past Monday.
Battiest is described as a Native American male, standing at 6’2” and weighing approximately 185 pounds. Investigators say Battiest has multiple tattoos, including one on the left side of his head.
If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, call the Ponca City Police Department at 580-767-0370. There is also an $1,000 reward for information leading officers to him.