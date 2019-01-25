"Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I'll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman. After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow's generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert," the vet wrote.

Sharing the selfie they took, Powell wrote: "Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great. Let's stop screaming at each other. Let's just take care of each other. You made my day."

The photo of the good Samaritan and the four-star general gained widespread attention on social media. Maggert shared the selfie on Facebook too.

Maggert says he would have pulled over to help even if it hadn't been Colin Powell by the side of the road. "I just wanted to make sure he was safe. I would've done it for anyone," Maggert told CBS News.

He said Powell was a "gentleman" during the brief encounter.

Maggert said reading about how Powell overcame hardships and then excelled was an inspiration for him.

"When I was a kid, I thought, wow, it would be cool to be in the military ... but I never thought I would do 23 years in the military. I never thought I would re-deploy as an amputee," he said.

"[Powell] always talked about doing better than just being mediocre," Maggert said. "And when I got out of the military this last June, I've always had this passion for going to culinary school. So I go to New York City – lower Manhattan – every weekend to culinary school. I'm the very first, that I know of, amputee to go to the Institute of Culinary Education."

Even as their story spread widely on social media, Maggert was still in disbelief that he'd met Colin Powell on the side of the road. "He's absolutely an idol," he said.