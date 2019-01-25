Roger Stone: 'I Won't Bear False Witness Against President Trump'
FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida - Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone held an impromptu news conference Friday morning, after posting $250,000 bond.
The FBI arrested Stone earlier in the day at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
The indictment, unsealed Friday, lists seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; five counts of false statements; and one count of witness tampering. Stone agreed to post a $250,000 bond Friday, after making his first appearance in federal court.
The indictment doesn't name WikiLeaks, but accuses Stone of being in touch with top Trump campaign officials about leaked Democratic emails from "Organization 1" during the 2016 presidential campaign, CBS News reported.
According to CBS News, the indictment claims Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about information that could damage Hillary Clinton's campaign. The indictment also alleges Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases the "Organization 1" might have.
After posting bond, Stone address the large group of reporters and photographers outside the federal courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale.
"I will plead not guilty to these charges," he said.
Stone called the case a politically motivated investigation and said he would not bear false witness against President Trump.