Student Arrested After Unloaded Gun Was Found At Putnam City North High School
Friday, January 25th 2019, 11:56 AM CST
A student was arrested Friday after the student was accused of bringing an unloaded gun to campus, Putnam City Public Schools said.
About 9:15 a.m., Putnam City campus police were called to Putnam City North High School after an unloaded gun was found.
Administrators were investigating a different incident when the gun was found.
The student, who has not been identified, was arrested and is no longer on campus.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.