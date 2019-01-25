A student was arrested Friday after the student was accused of bringing an unloaded gun to campus, Putnam City Public Schools said.

About 9:15 a.m., Putnam City campus police were called to Putnam City North High School after an unloaded gun was found. 

Administrators were investigating a different incident when the gun was found. 

The student, who has not been identified, was arrested and is no longer on campus. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.