A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a fatal shooting that happened on July 4th, 2017.

Last week, a jury found Johnny Mize Jr. guilty of first degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 15-year-old Jake Ulrich.

Prosecutors said Mize shot the teen when he stole a box of fireworks worth $1200, but was marked down to $600.

 

 
 
 
 