Tulsa Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Fatal Independence Day Shooting
Friday, January 25th 2019, 10:42 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a fatal shooting that happened on July 4th, 2017.
Last week, a jury found Johnny Mize Jr. guilty of first degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 15-year-old Jake Ulrich.
Prosecutors said Mize shot the teen when he stole a box of fireworks worth $1200, but was marked down to $600.