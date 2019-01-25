Boy, 3, Found Alive After Massive Search In North Carolina
Authorities in Ernul, North Carolina, said late Thursday they have located a boy in good health who was reported missing since Tuesday, CBS affiliate WNCT-TV reports. He is receiving medical attention Thursday night, according to an FBI official.
Professional search and rescue crews near Cayton found Casey, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said.
Hughes said at a Thursday press briefing before Casey was found that the search was being treated as a missing-child investigation and not regarded as being suspicious.
"It's a stressful time for the family and everybody involved," Hughes said. "But I can tell you we are certainly doing our due diligence, spending a lot of time with them and just sorting through all the different stories."
"Hopefully, it will be a positive ... end on a positive note," Hughes said earlier Thursday.
WNCT-TV reported a helicopter with heat-seeking technology had been used in Casey's search and more than 100 volunteers had helped law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.