Families In Need After Massive Fire Destroys 3 Homes In Chandler
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - Chandler’s Church of the Nazarene is accepting donations for families who lost everything in an early morning fire Thursday.
As many as 19 members of one family had been living in two of the homes near 8th Street and Price.
A source told News 9 firefighters suspect the blaze started in a garage.
Fred and Ethel Townsley’s home next door had been in the family since 1966. Now it’s charred ruins.
“It’s scary,” said Fred. “I have been scared before. I have been to Vietnam, and I heard the explosions and stuff like that.”
A “Fred and Ethel Townsley Home Fire Fund” has been established at Chandler’s BancFirst. Donations were also being accepted at Diamond Tag Agency in Chandler, and 918 Bistro and Sports Bar in Stroud.
Gift cards, gas cards, and diapers are things the families very much could use right now, according to Diamond Tag Agency.