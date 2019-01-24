News
Paul George Selected As Starter For NBA All-Stars Western Conference Team
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 6:15 PM CST
By News9.com
The NBA All-Star starters were announced Thursday and Paul George was selected. This is George's first start in his 6th appearances at the all-star game.
