OU Students Hold 'Better Together' March After Second Blackface Incident
Norman - A peaceful march took place Thursday afternoon in Norman, after a second blackface incident happened on campus within a few days of each other.
Last week, a Snapchat video went viral on social media, showing an OU student wearing blackface and using a racial slur.
Just days later, a man was caught on camera wearing blackface walking through campus.
So, Thursday’s “Better Together” march was an effort to achieve racial justice and to help shift, what Black Student Association members say, is a culture of racism at the university.
Oklahoma football players were among the hundreds who participated.
The march started at Dale Hall, and they walked silently to Evans Hall, where students delivered a letter to OU President Jim Gallogly's office. Gallogly was not there at the time.
“President Gallogly had someone ask if they could give a statement on his behalf. We denied. This march was for us, to be united. For our visibility.”
Black Student Association members left a list of demands for Gallogly including:
- A zero-tolerance policy for hate speech
- An enhanced 4-year curriculum for education on social and cultural competency, increase in the number of multicultural faculty and staff
- Increased financial support of multicultural students and programs
“I think that's the bare minimum... It's just something simple. We're not asking for you to go out of your way,” University of Oklahoma student, Jamelia Reed, said.
Gallogly condemned both incidents, but some students disagree with the university's reaction to the Snapchat video.
A rally in support of OU President Gallogly will be taking place Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.
