City Of Yukon Breaks Ground For New Bike Trail
YUKON, Oklahoma - Residents in Yukon will soon be able to take advantage of a new bike trail.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the $827,000 project was held Tuesday.
The bike trail will begin in Dickinson Park, run along the south side of Route 66 and end at Lake Overholser.
The project has been in the works since 2014.
A grant from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation covered 80 percent of the project.
The trail will be 10 feet wide, which will be enough space for both runners and bikers to enjoy.
New trails and methods of exercise have been a priority for the city.
"To have something and somewhere they (residents) can go to exercise and just really try to increase their health at no cost it’s been really important to us,” said Jenna Roberson, spokeswoman for the City of Yukon. “We are excited to see how this trail ends up and how many people use it."
Construction is expected to last around 17 weeks and wrap up by mid-summer.