"1939 is often referred to as the true zenith of the Hollywood studio system," Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of studio relations, told Variety. "'The Wizard of Oz' represents this moment by bringing together the very best talent — both in front of and behind the camera — to create one of the greatest films of all time. At its core, this film touches on some deep human truths about the need for connection and belonging, the importance of bravery and believing in yourself."