A bill crafted after President Trump's proposal to fund the border wall in exchange for temporary protections for Dreamers and foreign disaster victims failed in the Senate Thursday. So did Democrats' bill that would have temporarily funded and reopened the government.

The president's immigration proposal failed 50, 47, and Democrats' continuing resolution failed 52-44. Each measure needed 60 votes to pass.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of Colorado was the only Democrat to vote for the president's proposal, while Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas voted against it. The president's proposal would give $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall in exchange for temporary protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients.

Six Republicans crossed party lines to vote for the Democratic bill, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

It's unclear what Mr. Trump, who says he won't give a State of the Union address until the shutdown ends, will do next. The president has been insisting on funding his border wall before opening up government.

Roughly 800,000 federal workers are going unpaid during the longest shutdown on record.