Earthquake Rattles Central Oklahoma
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 11:57 AM CST
Updated:
An earthquake rattled Thursday morning in central Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The 3.5-magnitude earthquake was reported at 10:38 a.m. Its epicenter was about four miles east-southeast of Avery, about 27 miles southeast of Stillwater, 33 miles west-southwest of Sapulpa, and about 54 miles east-northeast of Oklahoma City.
The quake was more than two miles deep.
No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.