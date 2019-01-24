DA Rules Noble Officer-Involved Shooting Was Justified
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn has ruled a December officer-involved shooting in Noble was justified.
The incident began during a traffic stop in the 400 block of North 2nd Street in Noble, according to police. Layland Ted Lewis, Jr., 37, initially gave officers a false name, but an investigation revealed Lewis was wanted in Cleveland County on a charge of armed robbery, police records show.
Noble Police Sergeant Joshua Lesher said he was attempting to identify Lewis when Lewis pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at Lesher's face. Lesher deflected Lewis' handgun, drew his own firearm and fired, hitting Lewis three times, detectives said.
Lewis was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released into the custody of the Cleveland County Sheriff on an armed robbery charge, police said. The OSBI was asked to conduct the investigation into the shooting, authorities said.
Upon completion of the investigation, Lewis was charged in Cleveland County District Court with assault and battery-felonious with a dangerous weapon against Lesher, according to court documents.
On January 17, Mashburn said he cleared Lesher of any criminal wrong-doing in shooting Lewis.