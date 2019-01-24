News
Short NW OKC Pursuit Ends In Crash
Thursday, January 24th 2019, 5:17 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A short police pursuit ended in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City, Thursday morning, Officials said.
According to authorities, Oklahoma Highway Patrol began pursuing a vehicle near Northwest 63rd Street and Kelly Avenue. The vehicle went westbound about a mile before crashing out near Northwest 63rd and Harvey Avenue.
Officials said there were three suspects inside the fleeing vehicle.
Oklahoma City Police are assisting OHP and an EMSA unit has been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.