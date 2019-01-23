News
Man Taken Into Custody After Pulling Gun On Security Guard, Threatening Staff At OU Med
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man is in custody after pulling a gun on a security guard at OU Medical Center Wednesday evening.
According to OCPD, the man, whose name has not been released, was being treated at OU Med when he became agitated after staff recommended he needed a mental evaluation.
The man then reportedly threatned staff members before deciding to leave the hospital.
A security guard told police he encountered the man, who pulled out a small handgun and pointed it at the guard. No shots were fired.
Police said the hospital was placed under lockdown.
EMSA paramedics located the man at Northwest 9th and Walker Avenue and took him back to the hospital. Then once police arrived, he was taken into custody.