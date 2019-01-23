News
2 Officers Injured In Attack At OKC Transitional Center
Two officers were assaulted during an incident at Carver Transitional Center in Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the the facility after a naked inmate assaulted a staff member. While officers were trying to arrest the inmate, they say other inmates surrounded them. That's when an inmate attacked the two officers.
According to OCPD, one officer suffered a twisted ankle.
The inmate was attacked both officers was arrested.