Two officers were assaulted during an incident at Carver Transitional Center in Oklahoma City. 

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the the facility after a naked inmate assaulted a staff member. While officers were trying to arrest the inmate, they say other inmates surrounded them. That's when an inmate attacked the two officers. 

According to OCPD, one officer suffered a twisted ankle. 

The inmate was attacked both officers was arrested. 

 

 

 