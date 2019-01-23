Patient Dies Following Altercation At OKC Nursing Home
Oklahoma City, OK - An argument over a bug at a metro nursing home turned fatal.
Oklahoma City homicide detectives are now investigating the death of 69-year-old Carolyn Rutledge. The Alzheimer patient died Tuesday at Integris Baptist Medical Center.
A nurse in the Alzheimer unit at the Fairmont Skilled Nursing Center near Interstate 44 and Northwest 10th Street called police on Saturday after seeing blood on the cafeteria floor.
Witnesses told police a 76-year-old male patient assaulted Rutledge. She reportedly told the elderly man he had a bug on his clothes.
‘Which for unknown reasons,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Upset the suspect, who then struck the victim.”
Another nurse said the patient slapped and shoved Rutledge, which caused her to fall and hit her head on the floor. The nurse told officers she ran to the woman but could not get to her before she fell.
Rutledge was taken to the hospital where nurses informed investigators the patient had a traumatic brain injury.
“Unfortunately, yesterday she died as a result of the injuries she sustained during the altercation,” said Morgan.
Facility management offered a statement regarding the patient's death:
"The facility was deeply saddened by the loss of Mrs. Rutledge. At the time of the incident, the facility immediately notified the police and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities in their investigation of the matter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones."
Police did not arrest the suspect and will turn their investigation over to Oklahoma County District Attorney's office once it is completed.
“At which time they will determine whether to file charges or not in this incident,” said Morgan.
Facility management said the elderly man has been moved out of the center but did not say where he was moved to.