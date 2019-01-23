Red Dirt Diaries: Bold And Bald In 3rd Grade
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The true meaning of friendship is on display at Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond.
Third grader Luke Nelson was diagnosed with a condition called alopecia, after all his hair started falling out about 10 weeks ago.
On Saturday, 16 of his classmates, including his two brothers, showed up at Sport Clips in Edmond and shaved their heads to show their support for Luke.
Luke's mom says her son has been beaming with confidence ever since, and he played in his first basketball game without a hat later that day.
“To me, it was a life changing moment for him that will be with him for the rest of his life,” says Luke’s mom Susan Nelson, who also suffers from alopecia.
“They made me feel not so shy,” says Luke about his friends.