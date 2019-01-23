News
5 People Killed In Florida Bank Shooting, Police Say
Five people were killed in a shooting at a Florida bank, police said. A gunman surrendered to police after a SWAT team entered the bank, the police department in Sebring, Florida, said.
The suspect was identified as Zephen Xaver, 21. Earlier, police said initial negotiations to get the gunman to leave the bank were unsuccessful. A SWAT team from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office entered the bank to continue negotiations, and the gunman surrendered, police said.
Police said the incident was confined to the bank and that there was "no danger to the surrounding area."
Earlier, police had asked co-workers and family members of anyone at the bank during the incident to meet at a hotel.
This is a developing story.