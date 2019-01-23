TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested is charged with three counts of child sexual abuse. Douglas Alan Clinton was arrested Tuesday, January 22.

Clinton is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl he knows. She told investigators it happened on more than one occasion.

Clinton, 44, is listed online as president and CEO of the 96:3 Project missionary group. The address of the group is the same address listed on Clinton's arrest report.

According to the website, 96:30 Project takes people on mission groups.

Clinton was released on a $150,000 bond.