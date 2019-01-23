News
Tulsa Missionary Charged With Child Sexual Abuse
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested is charged with three counts of child sexual abuse. Douglas Alan Clinton was arrested Tuesday, January 22.
Clinton is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl he knows. She told investigators it happened on more than one occasion.
Clinton, 44, is listed online as president and CEO of the 96:3 Project missionary group. The address of the group is the same address listed on Clinton's arrest report.
According to the website, 96:30 Project takes people on mission groups.
Clinton was released on a $150,000 bond.