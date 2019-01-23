"She cited security concerns as a potential reason to delay it," Sanders told reporters outside the White House Tuesday night. "Those concerns were addressed by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service. At this point, we're moving forward."

The White House has asked the House sergeant-at-arms for a State-of-the-Union walk-through, a senior administration official told CBS News' Fin Gomez. A source familiar with the planning for any such address told CBS News the White House had also been considering holding a political rally outside of Washington.

But no plans are finalized, with Jan. 29 less than a week away.

