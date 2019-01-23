News
Carrie Underwood Gives Birth To Second Son
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 2:37 PM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma native, and country music superstar Carrie Underwood announced the birth of her second son via social media.
Underwood wrote, "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."