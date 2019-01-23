News
Homicide At OKC Nursing Home Under Investigation
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 10:04 AM CST
Updated:
Officers are investigating a homicide at an Oklahoma City nursing home.
Police said they were called to The Fairmont Skilled Nursing Center at 3233 Northwest 10th Street on Saturday regarding a reported assault. According to police reports, Carolyn Irene Rutledge, 69, was assaulted and fell striking her head.
Rutledge was taken to a local hospital, but died Tuesday as a result of her injuries, investigators said.
No arrests have been made in the case, officers said.
Upon completion of the investigation the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.
If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.
Rutledge's death is the seventh homicide in Oklahoma City in 2019.