News
Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' Coming To Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chris Stapleton is continuing his sold-out “All-American Road Show” through 2019 with newly confirmed performances this summer and fall.
The shows will kick-off July 9 at Allentown’s PPL Center and will span through November 2 at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center. Special guest openers include Margo Price, Brent Cobb, Brothers Osborne, The Marcus King Band, and Kendell Marvel.
Stapleton will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on October 4.
Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Tuesday, January 29 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin Friday, February 1 at 10 a.m. local time.