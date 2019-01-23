Closures And Consolidations Coming To OKC Public Schools
OKLAHOMA CITY - Closures and consolidations are coming to the Oklahoma City Public School District.
These closures could mean big changes for students.
The following schools are slated for closures:
All of the schools are elementary, with the exception of Centennial Middle-High.
Of the three possible "Pathway To Greatness" plans presented, the first and second would close and repurpose 15 facilities. The third plan would bump the number up to 18.
A team is expected to look at the three paths and make a recommendation around mid-February.
The district will hold several community meetings at various schools prior to making a final decision on the plan.
"We want to be very quick to respond to that and take care of people. Taking care of people is providing as much information as we can so tht is the intent of these community meetings," said OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel.
The first community meeting will be held Wednesday night at US Grant.