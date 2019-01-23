News
Emergency Crews Respond After 800Ibs Of Metal Hit Worker
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 7:30 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crew are responding after an 800 pound piece of metal hit a worker in south Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the accident took place near 1130 block of South McKinley Avenue.
Officials said co-workers helped get the man out of the way after the initial impact.
The worker is being treated by EMSA and is being transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Officials are working to determine the cause of the accident.