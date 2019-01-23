OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crew are responding after an 800 pound piece of metal hit a worker in south Oklahoma City, Wednesday morning. 

According to officials, the accident took place near 1130 block  of South McKinley Avenue. 

Officials said co-workers helped get the man out of the way after the initial impact. 

The worker is being treated by EMSA and is being transported to a local hospital in serious condition. 

Officials are working to determine the cause of the accident. 

 