Lawmaker Wants Oklahoma Turnpike Speed Limit Raised to 80 mph
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma legislator is introducing a bill that would increase the speed limit along turnpikes.
The bill was proposed by State Representative Daniel Pae, a new lawmaker from Lawton.
It would raise the speed limit from 75 to 80 on turnpikes outside of city limits.
We've been doing some research to find out what the speed limit is on turnpikes in neighboring areas. Drivers on Kansas turnpikes can go up to 75 and it's not unusual to see drivers on Texas turnpikes traveling at 85 miles per hour, which is their limit.
The proposed legislation offers several changes, including a limit on how fast vehicles can go on county roads and establishing a 65 miles per hour maximum for school buses on expressways.
If this bill passes and Governor Stitt signs it, it would go into effect in November of this year.