News
OKC Police Searching For Stolen Vehicle Suspect
Wednesday, January 23rd 2019, 4:35 AM CST
Updated:
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to officials, police pursued a vehicle seen leaving the scene of a shooting near southeast 51st Street and Brookdale Drive.
Officials said the suspect bailed from the vehicle near northeast 12th Street and Sunnylane Road.
The suspect was found shortly after and taken into custody.
Police said the vehicle was stolen.
The suspect in this chase is unrelated to the shooting, according to officials.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.