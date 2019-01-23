News
2 People Escape From SW OKC Apartment Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people escaped their southwest Oklahoma City apartment after flames spread from their kitchen, overnight Wednesday.
According to officials, the blaze destroyed a unit at the Snowbird Apartment Complex near Southwest 26th Street and Grand Boulevard.
Fire crews said the victims were able to escape thanks to their working smoke detectors.
Officials are investigating to determine the exact cause of the fire and estimate the damage.
