Mother Of Missing Tulsa Woman Hopes Her Daughter Will Come Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman and say they believe she could be in danger.
Officers say Gabrielle McCrackin hasn't been seen or heard from in about a week and her family is very concerned about her safety. Family members say they just want to know she's okay.
“We're just very concerned about her and havent talked to her since then. no text messages, phone calls, nothing,” said Gabrielle’s mother Glenda Mayberry
Mayberry says it's been nearly two weeks since she's spoken with her 33-year-old daughter, Gabrielle McCrackin. She says Gabrielle was at her aunt's house in Broken Arrow last Friday when they got into an argument and left.
Friday evening family members had received some messages that she was going to end things and just couldn’t go on like things were going,” said Mayberry.
Mayberry says her daughter hasn't been active on social media and they haven't been able to track down her GPS location in her car. She says they've checked every place they think she would go and still haven't been able to find her.
"We’ve tried to wrap our head around it and think where she would go or who she would see or talk to and everyone we think she would reach out to and no one has heard from her," said Mayberry.
Glenda says her daughter is 5'7" with long dark hair and about 100 pounds. She says she was last known to drive a black 2010 Chevy Traverse with Creek Nation tag D7G41 with a purple "Rockstar" sticker on it.
She says she knows she is going through a lot right now, but hopes Gabrielle will hear her pleas to come back home.
“I want her to know that we all love her and that whatever she is going through we want to get her the help that she needs and just want her to come home and let us know she's okay,” said Mayberry.
If you see McCrackin or know anything about her whereabouts call Tulsa Police.