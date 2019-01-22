News
Tulsa Man In Jail Is Accused Of Sexually Abusing Toddler
Tuesday, January 22nd 2019, 8:36 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - *Warning this story may be upsetting*
A Tulsa man is in jail, accused of raping a two-year-old little girl, so viciously, she required emergency surgery.
Police say James Bradbury was babysitting the child and when the girl's mother came home and saw the injuries, she took the girl straight to the hospital.
They say Bradbury first said the girl fell off a trampoline onto a toy and hurt herself, but, then eventually admitted hurting the child, but, did not get her medical help.
He's in jail on a complaint of raping a victim under the age of 14.