Ahead Of Announcement, Website Leaks OKCPS Plan For Schools
Oklahoma City, OK - The Oklahoma City school board is unveiling its three possible Pathways to Greatness for the district Tuesday evening, but an unconfirmed report from news website NonDoc leaked some of the biggest changes we can expect to see.
The report reveals that at least 12 of those set to close next year are elementary schools, but the public will still decide which Pathway to Greatness is the least painful.
Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel told News 9 on Friday, “It’s really, really good because we get great input, but it’s hard because it is the raw emotion of change. Change is really, really hard for people.”
In exchange, the remaining elementary schools will have a full staff of teachers and counselors, which they are currently lacking. According to the NonDoc report, the only non-elementary schools set to close for good under all three plans are Centennial Middle and High Schools. The remaining mid-high schools will reportedly separate.
While this underpopulated facility is relatively new, another much older school building is getting a hard look as well, Harding Charter Prep.
“It’s the unknown of where are we going to be? When is it going to happen?” says principal Steven Stefanick.
Stefanick learned on Friday that his would be one of four charter schools moving, despite recent efforts to revitalize the gym, media center and cafeteria.
“There’s a lot of sweat equity in this building for sure,” Stefanick says, “but it’s also an old building. It’s almost 100 years old, so we understand.”
Teachers spent the day discussing the future with students, which includes more community centers, health clinics and early childhood programs.
McDaniel says, “What we need to do a really good job of is talking about the trade-ups. What are you getting that your kids have not gotten before?”
OKCPS will neither confirm nor deny the information in the NonDoc article ahead of the work session to reveal the plans. News 9 will be there and have a full report after the meeting.
A series of community meetings will follow in the coming weeks. To find one near you, consult the attached calendar or click here.