News
Oklahoma Puppy Survives Euthanization, Gets Adopted
An Oklahoma shelter dog is getting a second chance in Iowa after a remarkable journey.
The dog, named Rudolph, was in an overcrowded shelter and had to be put down. But in a strange turn of events, the medicine didn't take.
After surviving the euthanization, the 8-month-old pup was picked up by a no-kill shelter in Iowa.
Rudolph has become an internet sensation and had dozens of people hoping to adopt him. But one family was able to take him home where he has his own recliner to relax in, after being given a second chance at life.