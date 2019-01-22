News
Sand Springs Woman Drowns While Snorkeling In Hawaii
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Kristi Rains, a popular Sand Springs fitness instructor, died while snorkeling in the ocean off Hawaii. Rains and her husband were on vacation and got caught in rough surf off Kamaole Beach in Kihei, Maui.
Maui Police said the couple tried to come back in by swimming toward some rocks along the shoreline. Although lifeguards came out to help, Rains drowned.
Her husband Tom made it out. Her family said they are devastated by their loss. Rains was 61.