Oscar Nominations Announced
BEVERLY HILLS, California - "The Favourite" and "Roma" tied for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday with each film receiving 10 nods. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees in all 24 categories in an early morning presentation.
Eight films are vying for the top honors at February's Academy Awards. The nominees are: "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "Roma," "A Star Is Born," "Vice."
The best actor nominees are: Christian Bale, "Vice"; Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"; Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"; Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"; Willem Dafoe "At Eternity's Gate."
The best actress nominees are: Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"; Glenn Close, "The Wife"; Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"; Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"; Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Academy members will have nearly a month to consider who they want to take home the prized statuettes. Voting closes on Feb. 19, and the awards show airs on Sunday, Feb. 24.