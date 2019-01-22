News
Moore Schools Lockdown Lifted While Police Search For Home Invasion Suspect
Tuesday, January 22nd 2019, 8:55 AM CST
Updated:
Moore schools under lockdown have been lifted while police search for a home invasion suspect, Tuesday morning.
Winding Creek Elementary, Northmoor Elementary and Moore High School were on lockdown as well as Moore KinderCare .
According to officials, police stopped a stolen vehicle near Northeast 18th Street and North Eastern Avenue.
Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and took off running. Officials said two suspects are in custody while police search for a third outstanding suspect near Fire Light Drive and Wildfire Street.
Police said they found a gun inside of the stolen vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.