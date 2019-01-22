News
Firefighters Battle SW OKC House Fire
Tuesday, January 22nd 2019, 5:06 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are battling a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the fire is near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 15th Street.
Officials said the house was under construction.
No one was injured during this incident.
There are currently no reports on the specific cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.