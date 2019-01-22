OKLAHOMA CITY - An 11-year-old boy who went missing Monday evening has been found safe, Oklahoma City police confirm. 

According to authorities, Chris Lou was last seen around 6:30 p.m. by his home near Northwest 162nd Street and Fairwinds Drive. 

Lou was reported to be wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants. 

Police say Lou ran away. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 