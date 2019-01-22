News
Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Found Safe, OKC Police Confirm
Tuesday, January 22nd 2019, 5:01 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - An 11-year-old boy who went missing Monday evening has been found safe, Oklahoma City police confirm.
According to authorities, Chris Lou was last seen around 6:30 p.m. by his home near Northwest 162nd Street and Fairwinds Drive.
Lou was reported to be wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.
Police say Lou ran away.
