Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said “Retroactive application of 780 can be done - but should be under the oversight of the pardon and parole board via the commutation process. There may be many variables which contributed to a person going to prison: multiple prior felonies; termination for failure to complete a drug court program; crime reduced down from possession with intent / drug trafficking; history of violent criminal gang activity; pled in lieu of other charges (like out of town/state witnesses on a stolen vehicle charge). The commutation process exists for a reason, and qualified individuals should have to go through that oversight process. It is a post-conviction layer of review which gives consideration not only to the offender but to the safety of the public.”