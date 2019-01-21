Oklahoman Makes History As Choctaw Police Department's First Female Chief
CHOCTAW, Oklahoma - The Choctaw Police Department is making history. For the first time ever, a woman has been hired as chief.
Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall left the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office in early January after 35 years of service. During that time, she broke several gender roles.
“I live in Choctaw,” said Chief Marshal. “Now, I can serve my community that I live in.”
Before wearing the title of chief of police, Chief Marshall held a number of different roles under the Oklahoma County Sheriff.
“I started out as the first female dispatcher at the sheriff’s department,” said Chief Marshall. “From there I worked in community services, judicial services serving warrants and extraditions.”
She was also the first female captain over the county’s patrol division. Chief Marshall has since traded the field for the office. She now leads a force of 21 officers and detectives. Many of them she knew before her new job.
“Some worked for me at the sheriff’s department and some I worked side-by-side in some of the fires and tornadoes,” said Chief Marshall.
Her first order of business is to buy new equipment for the department.
“We’re in desperate need of vehicles,” said Chief Marshall. “Those are some of the things I’m hearing from officers and I agree. Those are things we’ll start looking at purchasing.”
She is also learning the major differences between county and city laws.
“I have to learn more about city ordinances that I’m not used to,” she said. “Now I have to understand what all is just Choctaw’s jurisdiction and not Oklahoma County. So, I have a learning curve there.”
Chief Marshall plans to continue growing mental health and domestic violence services for Choctaw residents. She also plans to work in the field backing calls when she can.