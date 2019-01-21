The University of Oklahoma President, Jim Gallogly will hold a press conference Monday to discuss the next steps after a racist video went viral. 

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the Beaird Lounge on the OU campus. 

The video went viral after a Snapchat video was shared on Twitter.

In the video, a student's face and hands are smeared in black paint. A student in the video is later heard using a racial slur. 

 

 