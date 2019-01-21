Rep. Horn Being Targeted In 2020 Republican Campaign Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY - 2019 may have only just begun but campaign season for the 2020 elections is already underway.
According to a new report in The Hill, Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK) is a top target for Republicans next year.
The report which cites a former staffer from the National Republican Congressional Committee, says Horn is at the top of a list of 31 Democrats who the NRCC has deemed vulnerable in 2020. Horn was among 40 Dems who upset or flipped seats. Her victory was called the most surprising upset of election night in 2018.
The shift in OK-5 was dramatic in 2018. The seat, which had been held by a Republican since the 1970s, is now considered a Democratically favored toss-up in 2020, according to the Cook Political Report. The precarious rating in the district has begun to fuel rumors about who Republicans may put up against Horn.
Among the unofficial names are current State Senate Pro-tem Greg Treat (R-OKC) and former Oklahoma City mayor and gubernatorial candidate Mick Cornett.
In an October interview with News9’s Robin Marsh, Cornett said he would not likely venture back into politics after losing his primary race last year. Neither Treat nor Cornett have said anything in public about the race for 2020.
The GOP has also begun conducting over-the-phone surveys of voters in the OK-5 asking them about a list of candidates which included several prominent business leaders, signaling the party is getting serious early on about taking back the district.
Several questions for comment about the report to Rep. Horn’s office went unanswered.