Caught On Camera: Bald Eagle Grabs Easy Meal
Monday, January 21st 2019, 6:19 AM CST
BANGOR, Maine - A Bald Eagle taking a Maine fisherman's first catch of the day!
Nicholas Batchelder told a Maine news station, he was ice fishing on Friday when he saw the eagle nearby.
Nicholas setup a camera and placed his first fish of the day in front of it to see what would happen.
He says as soon as he stepped away, the bird stepped in to take the fish.
Batchelder says in addition to the great video, he's glad the Bald Eagle didn't take his camera!