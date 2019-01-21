Local Non-Profits Team Up To Assist Federal Employees During Govt. Shutdown
OKLAHOMA CITY - As the longest federal government shutdown in US history enters week five, non-profit organizations are stepping in.
Distribution of food and services will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Oklahoma Expo Hall at State Fair park.
The Oklahoma Regional Food Bank, The United Way, and the City of Oklahoma City are the groups behind the effort.
In order to be eligible for the free services, workers will need to present a federal ID, proof of federal employment or contractor status.
Organizers of the distribution want people to know more than just food will be available.
"United Way has partnered with the Regional Food Bank, the State Fair and the City of Oklahoma City to basically have a resource center. So it's way more than just food, but there will be over 25 non-profit agencies there to support the needs of the federal workers," said Debby Hampton of United Way of Central Oklahoma.
The 25 participating non-profits will be offering everything from rental assistance to daycare utility assistance.