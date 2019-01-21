Cherokee County Amputee's Burned Body Found In Yard
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an amputee whose burned his body was found in his yard.
Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault identifies the man as 61-year-old Elvis Dry.
Chennault says his office was asked to check on Dry's welfare on Sunday afternoon, because no one had heard from him in several days.
When they went to Dry's home in the Park Hill area, they found Dry's burned body in his backyard. They say his burned wheelchair was about 15 yards away.
Chennault says Dry's body was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa for an autopsy.
He says investigators ask anyone with information on this homicide to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 918-456-2583.