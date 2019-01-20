Police Search For Suspects In NW OKC Shooting Of Young Man
OKLAHOMA CITY -- A shooting in broad daylight. It happened in NW Oklahoma City at a neighborhood off N Western and W Hefner Road. Oklahoma City police officers arrived to find one victim and no suspects.
“They all scattered and were gone when we arrived,” said Lt. Ron Northcutt, OKC Police Department.
Half a dozen people who know what happened on NW 111th Street on Sunday ditched the scene just before police arrived.
“We have four people that are on the suspect side and two more on the victim's side and we don't know where any of them are at this point,” Lt. Northcutt said.
Police quickly taped off the area where the shooting happened and then tried to track down witnesses.
“We have some people who heard it and we have one other witness that possibly saw it,” he said.
According to those witnesses, police say a group of seven young men got into a fight in the middle of this street. Then multiple gunshots went off, leaving one man down with a gunshot wound to the back.
“He was speaking with us, so he appeared to be ok at the time, other than the gunshot wound,” he said.
Police scoured the area for evidence and talked with neighbors. A police helicopter circled the scene overhead.
“We had them look in the area to try and find the suspects and they were unable to locate anybody that fit the description, vague description that we had,” said Lt. Northcutt. “They couldn't find anybody.”
The victim was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition. If you know anything about this crime, police need you to come forward and call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. You can remain anonymous.