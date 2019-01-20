Suspect Speeds Off After Shooting At Officer
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are searching for an officer-involved shooting suspect.
The incident occurred Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
Neighbors say they could hear the suspect shooting at the officer,
“I heard two gunshots. They were really loud. It sounded like it was right next to my house. It was around 5:30 in the morning. It woke me up,” Neighbor Gabriel Hernandez said.
The story behind the gunshots is more bizarre than anything Hernandez could have conceived.
Police say it began when a man was trying to steal a trailer at Northwest 21st Street and St Clair,
An officer in street clothes and an unmarked car pulled up and spotted the thief,
That's when the suspect took off, allegedly weaving in and out of neighborhood streets trying to lose the officer.
Police say the suspect then stopped right by Hernandez's house and shot at the officer.
“I hope that he's ok and that they catch the suspect,” Hernandez said.
The officer is doing ok, but the suspect hasn't been caught yet.
Investigators say he was last seen at Northwest 10th Street and May Avenue, getting on I-44 southbound.
The thief was driving a White Chevy Pickup.
Anyone with information on the crime can reach police at Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.