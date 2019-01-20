OKC Police Confirm 1 Person Injured In Shooting
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Police confirmed that a young male was wounded in a shooting at 745 NW 111th St.
Police say they responded to a call of shots fired on Sunday afternoon and found a man down in the middle of the street. The man on the ground had a gunshot wound in his back. Officers say he was conscious and talking at the scene, taken by ambulance to an OKC hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
According to police, 7 people were involved in this incident. Witnesses say a fight had broken out between the men and multiple shots were fired. The other six men involved in the fight ran before police could arrive. A police helicopter searched the scene but has not located the suspects.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police are questioning witnesses.
This is a developing story...